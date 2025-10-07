Meet the cast of '9-1-1: Nashville' - From Chris O’Donnell to Jessica Capshaw and LeAnn Rimes

The long-running 9-1-1 franchise takes a new turn with 9-1-1: Nashville, a high-stakes series that blends the intensity of emergency response work with the emotional drama of family legacies and personal ambition. Set in the heart of Tennessee, the show captures the courage, heartbreak and grit behind Nashville’s emergency services — all set to the rhythm of the city’s country music soul.

Meet the cast of ‘911 Nashville’ At its heart stands Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart, the rugged, dependable leader of Fire Station 113. Don is a firefighter with a cowboy’s toughness and a father’s loyalty, running Nashville’s busiest station alongside his son. Beneath his calm exterior, however, lie personal secrets that threaten to unravel both his career and his family’s bond.

Jessica Capshaw stars as Blythe Hart, Don’s wife, whose aristocratic Southern roots and thriving horse-breeding business make her a commanding presence in the community. Elegant yet unyielding, Blythe embodies charm and control — but when her family’s honour is challenged, she shows just how ruthless she can be.

Their son, Ryan Hart, portrayed by Michael Provost, is a skilled lieutenant and Don’s right hand at the firehouse. Born into duty, Ryan always performs under pressure — until personal turmoil puts his confidence to the test.

The story also welcomes LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings, a complex and fiery single mother. Once chasing fame as a singer, Dixie’s life took a darker turn, leaving her bitter yet fiercely protective of her son Blue, played by newcomer Hunter McVey. Blue’s journey from troubled youth to courageous firefighter gives the show a raw, emotional edge.

Adding more layers to the ensemble, Kimberly Williams-Paisley plays Cammie Raleigh, a 9-1-1 dispatcher who gave up a successful music career after losing her husband. Her voice now saves lives, even as her past still haunts her.

Hailey Kilgore brings warmth as Taylor Thompson, the firehouse’s “little sister” — a gospel singer who dreams of stardom but finds unexpected purpose in saving lives. Meanwhile, Juani Feliz shines as Roxie Alba, a fearless paramedic and former surgeon who thrives in chaos and danger, trading the comfort of hospitals for the unpredictable world of rescue work.