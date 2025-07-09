Meet the cast of Big Brother Season 27: A new group of housemates ready for mayhem and mystery

‘Big Brother’ is back for its 27th season with a brand-new set of housemates, explosive personalities, and a fresh twist centred around mystery.

With a masked visitor and a secret accomplice teased, the drama is already simmering before the house doors have even closed. The stakes are higher than ever, as contestants battle it out for a grand prize of $750,000.

Meet the Contestants of the 27th Season Premiering Thursday, 10 July at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with a 90-minute episode, ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 promises cunning gameplay, fierce alliances, and plenty of chaos. Live feeds will be available to watch on Paramount+, Showtime, and Pluto TV, giving fans 24/7 access to the unfolding drama.

Here’s a look at the bold and unpredictable cast of Big Brother Season 27:

Adrian Rocha – A carpenter from San Antonio, Texas, eager to bring his hands-on skills to the game.

Amy Bingham – An insurance agent from Stockton, California, who’s all about strategy and building strong connections.

Ashley Hollis – A no-nonsense attorney from New York, planning to eliminate contestants one by one.

Ava Pearl – An art instructor based in NYC, laser-focused on walking away with the prize money.

Clifton Williams – A sports podcast host from Charlotte, North Carolina, who draws inspiration from Big Brother legend Captain Will.

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich – At 23, this Utah native is confident in his physical, social, and mental edge over the competition.

Jimmy Heagerty – A strategy consultant from Washington, D.C., bringing his professional expertise to the social chessboard of the house.

Katherine Woodman – A fine dining server from Columbia, South Carolina, who relies on her ability to adapt and keep a straight face under pressure.

Keanu Soto – A personal trainer and nutritionist from McKinney, Texas, known for her improvisation skills and ease in connecting with people.

Kelley Jorgensen – A web designer from South Dakota, grounded in farm-bred determination and task-oriented grit.

Lauren Domingue – A bridal consultant from Lafayette, Louisiana, who plans to observe quietly and use others' strategies against them.

Mickey Lee – An event curator from Atlanta, planning to remain neutral while carefully choosing the right moment to strike.

Morgan Pope – A model and gamer from Los Angeles, ready to stir things up and “turn the house upside down.”

Rylie Jeffries – A professional bull rider from Oklahoma, embracing a cool, calm, and collected mindset for the game.

Vince Panaro – Unemployed and from Los Angeles, he intends to break the game down into manageable, week-by-week missions.

Zach Cornell – A marketing manager from Atlanta, set on uncovering secrets and using them as leverage to win.

With bold strategies, contrasting personalities, and a mystery-filled theme, this season of Big Brother is poised to be one of its most unpredictable yet.