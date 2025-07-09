Meet the cast of Big Brother Season 27: A new group of housemates ready for mayhem and mystery

‘Big Brother’ is back for its 27th season with a brand-new set of housemates, explosive personalities, and a fresh twist centred around mystery.
With a masked visitor and a secret accomplice teased, the drama is already simmering before the house doors have even closed. The stakes are higher than ever, as contestants battle it out for a grand prize of $750,000.
Premiering Thursday, 10 July at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with a 90-minute episode, ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 promises cunning gameplay, fierce alliances, and plenty of chaos. Live feeds will be available to watch on Paramount+, Showtime, and Pluto TV, giving fans 24/7 access to the unfolding drama.
Here’s a look at the bold and unpredictable cast of Big Brother Season 27:
Adrian Rocha – A carpenter from San Antonio, Texas, eager to bring his hands-on skills to the game.
Amy Bingham – An insurance agent from Stockton, California, who’s all about strategy and building strong connections.
Ashley Hollis – A no-nonsense attorney from New York, planning to eliminate contestants one by one.
Ava Pearl – An art instructor based in NYC, laser-focused on walking away with the prize money.
Clifton Williams – A sports podcast host from Charlotte, North Carolina, who draws inspiration from Big Brother legend Captain Will.
Isaiah “Zae” Frederich – At 23, this Utah native is confident in his physical, social, and mental edge over the competition.
Jimmy Heagerty – A strategy consultant from Washington, D.C., bringing his professional expertise to the social chessboard of the house.
Katherine Woodman – A fine dining server from Columbia, South Carolina, who relies on her ability to adapt and keep a straight face under pressure.
Keanu Soto – A personal trainer and nutritionist from McKinney, Texas, known for her improvisation skills and ease in connecting with people.
Kelley Jorgensen – A web designer from South Dakota, grounded in farm-bred determination and task-oriented grit.
Lauren Domingue – A bridal consultant from Lafayette, Louisiana, who plans to observe quietly and use others' strategies against them.
Mickey Lee – An event curator from Atlanta, planning to remain neutral while carefully choosing the right moment to strike.
Morgan Pope – A model and gamer from Los Angeles, ready to stir things up and “turn the house upside down.”
Rylie Jeffries – A professional bull rider from Oklahoma, embracing a cool, calm, and collected mindset for the game.
Vince Panaro – Unemployed and from Los Angeles, he intends to break the game down into manageable, week-by-week missions.
Zach Cornell – A marketing manager from Atlanta, set on uncovering secrets and using them as leverage to win.
With bold strategies, contrasting personalities, and a mystery-filled theme, this season of Big Brother is poised to be one of its most unpredictable yet.
As the housemates gear up to lie, scheme, and outlast each other, fans can expect the unexpected—right from day one.