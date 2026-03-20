Meet the full cast of Dhurandhar 2: Raj Zutshi to Yami Gautam, see the 7 new members

Dhurandhar is a two-part espionage thriller that pulls its drama from the murky, blood-soaked overlap between organised crime, cross-border terrorism, and the covert intelligence operations that exist precisely because governments cannot officially acknowledge them.

The cast across both parts is enormous and deliberately constructed, each character serving as a piece of a larger geopolitical puzzle. Part One establishes the world — the operatives, the politicians, the police, and the gangsters — while The Revenge broadens the canvas significantly, introducing figures who reach all the way up to Pakistan's military establishment and all the way across to India's own criminal networks.

Meet the cast of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi The beating heart of both films — an Indian undercover agent sent deep into the criminal underworld of Karachi on a mission so dangerous it cost him everything before it even began. Before becoming Hamza, he was Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young army aspirant whose father was murdered and whose sisters were brutally assaulted over a land dispute. Rather than let that tragedy break him, R&AW pulled him out of a death sentence and turned his rage into a weapon.

Quiet, calculating, and devastatingly effective — yet carrying a grief he can never speak aloud.

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal The ISI officer who serves as Hamza's most persistent and lethal antagonist throughout both parts. Based on real-life figures Ilyas Kashmiri and Major Iqbal, Rampal plays him as someone who views brutality not as a last resort but as a first language — cold, disciplined, and fanatically devoted to Pakistan's covert agenda.

R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal The IB Director who sets the whole operation in motion, loosely based on Ajit Doval. Madhavan plays him with a quiet, steel-boned authority — the kind of man who speaks softly because he never needs to raise his voice.

Sanyal is the architect of everything — it is his vision, his gamble, and ultimately his burden. He recruits Jaskirat, shapes him into Hamza, and sends him into one of the most hostile environments imaginable, fully aware of what he is asking. What makes the character fascinating is that he is never cruel about it — he genuinely believes in the mission and in Hamza — but he is also unsentimental enough to accept the human cost without flinching.

Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali The daughter of politician Jameel Jamali, and Hamza's wife — drawn into a world far more dangerous than she could have imagined. Warm and perceptive, her emotional intelligence makes her both Hamza's anchor and, ultimately, his greatest vulnerability.

There is a quiet dignity to Yalina — she is not naive, but she does choose to lead with trust, and that choice becomes the source of both her greatest joy and her deepest pain. Her relationship with Hamza is the emotional core of the duology; she falls for the man she believes him to be, not knowing that almost everything about him is constructed.

Sara Arjun plays her with a warmth that never tips into sentimentality — you understand completely why Hamza, a man trained to feel nothing, finds himself unable to stay detached around her. She is his anchor in an identity that was never meant to have one.

Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali The senior politician of the Pakistani Awami Party, loosely based on Nabil Gabol. A wily, self-serving operator who always has one eye on his own survival — the kind of man who'll smile at you while deciding whether you're still useful.

Jamali is the sort of politician who has lasted as long as he has precisely because he knows which way the wind is blowing at any given moment — he's not an ideologue, he's a survivor. He courts the establishment when it suits him, cosies up to the underworld when he needs muscle, and wraps it all in the language of public service.

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Rakesh Bedi plays him with a wonderful, lived-in ordinariness — he doesn't look or sound like a villain, which is exactly the point. He's the kind of man you'd find at every dinner table in every capital city in the world, charming and completely untrustworthy.

Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam Head of the Lyari Task Force of the Sindh Police — a suspended officer brought back in to do the dirty work that nobody else will. Gruff and unapologetic, someone who operates in the grey with absolutely no interest in pretending otherwise.

Sanjay Dutt plays him with a lived-in heaviness — a man who has seen too much of Karachi's underbelly to be shocked by anything, and who has long since made his peace with the fact that fighting monsters sometimes requires you to think like one.

New to The Revenge (Part 2) Danish Iqbal as Dawood Ibrahim, alias "Bade Sahab" The most significant new arrival — based on Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts, portrayed here as terminally ill and on life support, yet still commanding enough to set catastrophic plans in motion from his sickbed. Danish Iqbal plays him with an eerie, almost grandfatherly calm that makes him all the more unsettling.

Raj Zutshi as Lt. General Shamshad Khan The military establishment figure whose presence in the second half signals just how high up the rot goes. Brings a stiff, bureaucratic menace to the role — the institutional face of Pakistan's military machinery, immaculate on the surface and dangerous underneath.

Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano (Special Appearance) An Indian spy operating undercover inside Pakistan, disguised as a nurse — she appears in a pivotal moment in the second half, calmly eliminating a Pakistani terrorist who had killed one of Hamza's key targets, before exchanging a wordless nod with him and walking away.

Udaybir Sandhu as Gurbaaz "Pinda" Singh Perhaps the most emotionally devastating new addition — Jaskirat's closest friend from his old life, the man who helped him when everything fell apart. When Pinda shows up in Karachi as part of a drug-running operation linked to terrorism, it forces a confrontation between Hamza's past and present that ends in tragedy. Sandhu plays him as someone broken by addiction, not malice — which is precisely what makes it so hard to watch.

Salim Sidiqui as Atif Ahmed Loosely based on Atiq Ahmed, he is the UP politician-gangster who serves as the crucial link between Pakistan's fake currency operations and India's criminal networks. A slippery, dangerous operator who treats politics and organised crime as two branches of the same business — and Sidiqui brings an entirely natural, lived-in quality to the role.

Suvinder Pal as Brigadier Jahangir Major Iqbal's father and a retired military man — handicapped and confined, yet he spends his remaining energy relentlessly mocking and belittling his own son. It's a quietly devastating dynamic that explains a great deal about how Major Iqbal became who he is — a man shaped less by ideology than by a lifetime of being made to feel he had something to prove.

Aditya Uppal as ASP Omar Haider A courageous police officer in the Lyari Task Force and the trusted right-hand man of Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam. The character is based on real-life officer Omar Shahid Hamid.

What makes him genuinely interesting is the arc he takes across both parts — introduced as a steady, almost background presence in Part 1, he grows increasingly suspicious as the story progresses, eventually confronting Yalina and uncovering Hamza's true identity, before ultimately arresting him for being an Indian spy.