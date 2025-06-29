Meet the only actor with net worth of $10 million who almost played Batman instead of Robert Pattinson

When Ben Affleck stepped away from the cowl, Warner Bros. launched a quiet but focused search for his replacement. 'Nosferatu' actor Nicholas Hoult and 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattinson emerged as the top contenders.

Both actors reportedly screen-tested in Burbank, California, wearing the classic Val Kilmer Batsuit from 'Batman Forever'. It was a close race—but Pattinson ultimately won the role, which went public in May 2019.

Hoult Heard the News Before His Audition In a twist that feels straight out of a film itself, Hoult had revealed in an earlier interview that he found out about Pattinson’s likely casting on the radio—just days before his own audition. “It’s not confirmed yet! I’m auditioning next weekend. Like, give me a chance.”

While missing out on Batman might have stung, Hoult has since praised Pattinson’s performance and the film’s overall tone. “I don’t think I would have done as good a job as him,” he admitted in an interview.

But don’t count him out of the DC universe just yet—Hoult will soon step into the villain spotlight as Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy’, directed by James Gunn.

What is the funny thing here? Here as well, Nicholas had auditioned for the role of Clark Kent aka Superman first. However, when David Corenswet was chosen to portray the Man of Steel, the role of his formidable enemy, Lex Luthor, went to Nicholas.

So yes, Nicholas Hoult really did almost become Batman—he just chose Metropolis over Gotham instead.

Nicholas Hoult's Over-All Net Worth Off-screen, Hoult’s career has been financially fruitful. As of early 2025, his net worth is estimated at approximately $10 million, according to multiple financial estimates. His earnings stem from a prolific acting career—including roles in ‘X-Men’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘The Great’, ‘Renfield’—as well as endorsements, voice acting, and producing.