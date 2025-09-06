The real story behind Inspector Zende: Netflix revisits the legacy of a fearless Mumbai cop

With the release of Netflix’s Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee, audiences are being reintroduced to one of Mumbai’s most legendary police officers — Madhukar Bapurao Zende. While the gripping drama explores his pursuit of the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, the real-life Zende's legacy extends far beyond a single arrest.

A career officer who served in the Mumbai Police from 1959 to 1996, Zende was widely respected for his calm under pressure, sharp investigative instincts, and ethical approach to policing. Over the decades, he built a reputation not through sensational encounters but through careful planning and unshakable courage.

“I never fired a bullet in my entire career,” Zende once said. “Policing is about presence, not force.”

The Man Who Caught Charles Sobhraj — Twice Zende’s name became known across India in connection with his arrests of Charles Sobhraj, the infamous conman and serial killer known as the ‘Bikini Killer’ or ‘The Serpent’.

His first arrest of Sobhraj in 1971, in Mumbai, came after days of surveillance at the Taj Hotel. But it was the second arrest in 1986, in Goa, that truly cemented Zende’s reputation. After Sobhraj escaped from Tihar Jail, Zende tracked him down using a mix of intuition and groundwork — including identifying the motorcycle Sobhraj was riding and monitoring restaurant telephone usage.

In a move now etched in police folklore, Zende walked up to the fugitive in a Panaji restaurant and reportedly said, “Hello, Charles. How are you?” — before arresting him without a struggle.

His Other Cases While the Sobhraj case remains his most famous, Zende was deeply involved in the fight against Mumbai’s criminal underworld in the 1980s and 90s. He played a key role in tackling figures like Haji Mastan, Karim Lala, and Tiger Memon. Yet he remained low-profile and principled, never chasing publicity or power.

During the 1992 post-Babri Masjid riots, Zende once faced down a violent mob to rescue a trapped police vehicle. Rather than use force, he walked into the crowd alone and spoke to local youth to calm tensions — an act of bravery that remains legendary within the force.