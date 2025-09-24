Meet Treesha Thosar, 6-year-old Marathi actress who made history as youngest National Film Award winner

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, six-year-old Marathi actress Treesha Thosar became the youngest recipient of a National Film Award on Tuesday.

Who is Treesha Thosar? At the 71st National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan, 6-year-old Treesha Thosar received the Best Child Artist award from President Droupadi Murmu for her performance as Chimi (Revati) in the film ‘Naal 2’.

Dressed in a simple white saree, Treesha walked on stage to applause as resounding as that for veteran stars, including Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan. Her win stood out among 332 feature film entries from across India, securing her place in the history of the awards.

What is Treesha's film ‘Naal 2’ about? ‘Naal 2’, directed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, continues the themes of its predecessor by exploring childhood and sibling bonds in a rural Maharashtrian village.

Through the character of Chimi, the film delicately portrays innocence, challenges and family relationships rooted in regional culture.

Treesha’s natural and heartfelt performance was praised for capturing the essence of rural childhood and the emotions that define sibling ties. The film’s success highlights the strength of authentic storytelling within Indian regional cinema.

What was Treesha conferred with? Her award included the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus Award), a certificate and a cash prize. The recognition not only celebrates Treesha’s personal achievement but also underlines the growing importance of child actors in shaping Indian cinema.

Treesha has already worked alongside notable figures such as Siddharth Jadhav and Mahesh Manjrekar, signalling a promising career ahead.

