Megan Moroney drops 2026 ‘Cloud 9 Tour’ dates — Tour schedule, complete city list & and how to buy tickets

Megan Moroney is gearing up a 43-date global arena tour in support of her upcoming third album, Cloud 9. Tickets for “The Cloud 9 Tour” go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. local time on her official website, meganmoroney.com.

Fresh off her successful “Am I Okay? Tour,” Moroney revealed that she will return to the road in May 2026, headlining arenas across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, marks her first major global arena run.

The trek begins May 29 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and includes stops at high-profile venues such as:

-Barclays Center, Brooklyn

-Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

-CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore

-Enterprise Center, St. Louis

-Spectrum Center, Charlotte

-Target Center, Minneapolis

-Ball Arena, Denver

-Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

-T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Moroney will wrap up the North American leg on August 21 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before heading to Europe. The international leg begins September 13 in Oslo, Norway, followed by dates in Stockholm, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and ends October 1 at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

New album ‘Cloud 9’ arrives in February The tour supports Moroney’s highly anticipated third studio album, Cloud 9, set for release on February 20 via Columbia Records/Sony Music. The project marks her transition into a new musical era following the success of Am I Okay?

THE CLOUD 9 TOUR — 2026 DATES: Full schedule NORTH AMERICA — MAY to AUGUST

MAY 2026

May 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

JUNE 2026

June 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 5 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

June 6 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

June 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

June 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

June 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

JULY 2026

July 7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

July 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 16 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

July 17 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

July 18 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

July 24 – Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair

July 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

July 26 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

AUGUST 2026

Aug. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 5 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 11 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Aug. 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 15 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Aug. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

EUROPE & UK — SEPTEMBER to OCTOBER

SEPTEMBER 2026

Sept. 13 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Sept. 15 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet

Sept. 18 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

Sept. 19 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium

Sept. 21 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Sept. 23 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Sept. 26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

Sept. 27 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

OCTOBER 2026

Oct. 1 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

