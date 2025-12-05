Megan Moroney drops 2026 ‘Cloud 9 Tour’ dates — Tour schedule, complete city list & and how to buy tickets

Megan Moroney is gearing up a 43-date global arena tour in support of her upcoming third album, Cloud 9. Tickets for “The Cloud 9 Tour” go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. local time on her official website, meganmoroney.com.
Fresh off her successful “Am I Okay? Tour,” Moroney revealed that she will return to the road in May 2026, headlining arenas across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, marks her first major global arena run.
The trek begins May 29 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and includes stops at high-profile venues such as:
-Barclays Center, Brooklyn
-Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
-CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore
-Enterprise Center, St. Louis
-Spectrum Center, Charlotte
-Target Center, Minneapolis
-Ball Arena, Denver
-Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
-T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
Moroney will wrap up the North American leg on August 21 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before heading to Europe. The international leg begins September 13 in Oslo, Norway, followed by dates in Stockholm, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and ends October 1 at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
The tour supports Moroney’s highly anticipated third studio album, Cloud 9, set for release on February 20 via Columbia Records/Sony Music. The project marks her transition into a new musical era following the success of Am I Okay?
NORTH AMERICA — MAY to AUGUST
MAY 2026
May 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
JUNE 2026
June 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 5 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
June 6 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
June 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
June 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
June 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
JULY 2026
July 7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
July 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 16 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
July 17 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
July 18 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
July 24 – Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair
July 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
July 26 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
AUGUST 2026
Aug. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 5 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 11 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Aug. 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 15 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Aug. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Aug. 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
EUROPE & UK — SEPTEMBER to OCTOBER
SEPTEMBER 2026
Sept. 13 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
Sept. 15 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet
Sept. 18 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
Sept. 19 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium
Sept. 21 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
Sept. 23 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Sept. 26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
Sept. 27 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
OCTOBER 2026
Oct. 1 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena