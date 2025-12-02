Megan Thee Stallion wins defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper

Washington DC [US], December 2 (ANI): Rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has won her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper, known online as Milagro Gramz, after a Florida jury ruled that Cooper harassed and defamed her following the 2020 shooting incident involving singer Tory Lanez, as per Variety.

According to NBC News, the jury awarded Megan USD 75,000 in damages, which was later adjusted to USD 59,000 by US District Court Judge Cecilia M Altonaga.

Megan initially sued Cooper in October 2024, claiming that she had conspired with Lanez to defame her after Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on three felony charges. Megan accused Cooper of being a "paid surrogate" and "mouthpiece" for Lanez following her testimony against the singer, reported Variety.

The rapper also accused Cooper of circulating and encouraging followers to view a sexually explicit deepfake video of her, despite knowing it was fabricated. "I feel like ... to this day, I feel a little, like, defeated," Megan testified, according to NBC News. "Because no matter what, no matter if the video was fake or not ... [Gramz] wanted it to be real," according to the outlet.

Megan told the court the online harassment had taken a significant toll on her mental and emotional well-being. "It's really embarrassing to have to look at what the people don't know," she said. "See, in a position like that, like, I know it's not me, but to be in front of everybody else and they have to watch it -- it's really embarrassing," as quoted by Variety.