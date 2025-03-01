Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has stirred controversy even before its premiere on March 4. Social media users claim it strongly resembles Cooking With Love, a show by Pamela Anderson. The Duchess of Sussex is now accused of a lack of originality.

In With Love, Meghan, Meghan is seen in a California estate, sharing tips on cooking, gardening and event planning. However, viewers quickly pointed out striking resemblances to Pamela Anderson’s Cooking With Love, announced in early 2023.

Both shows feature similar visuals, walking through gardens, picking fresh produce, cooking with chefs and bonding with loved ones. Even the dialogues sound alike. Pamela states, “I’ve always wanted to take things to another level.” Meghan says, “I’ve always liked to take something common and elevate it.” Both of them emphasise learning from experts, further fueling comparisons.

The biggest criticism is the title, as both shows share the phrase With Love. Many believe this suggests an intentional similarity. Further, Meghan’s featured recipe, Ladybug Caprese Bruschetta, has already appeared in magazines and blogs.

Also Read | Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly involved in US politics?

Earlier plagiarism accusations This isn’t the first time Prince Harry’s wife has faced plagiarism allegations. Observers have noted similarities between With Love, Meghan and Emma’s Kitchen, a cooking show by the Marchioness of Bath, Emma Weymouth.

Some even question how Netflix failed to notice the resemblance to Pamela Anderson’s show. While critics accuse Meghan of copying, her supporters argue the similarities may be coincidental due to overlapping production timelines.

Also Read | Trump opts not to deport Prince Harry, criticises Meghan Markle instead

With Love, Meghan With Love, Meghan premieres on Netflix on March 4 after a delay due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The show features Meghan’s close friends, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, alongside renowned chefs like Alice Waters and Roy Choi.