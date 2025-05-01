Did Meghan Markle break rules for using ’HRH’ title? Here’s what her friend Jamie Kern Lima says

Meghan Markle continues to make news with her use of the HRH title despite her exit from the royal family. While many alleged it to be a violation of an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II, it is believed that she might not be breaking any formal rules.

Meghan Markle's HRH title controversy The controversy erupted after Meghan appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. In the April 28 episode of the podcast, the host Jamie Kern Lima shared the image of the gift basket she received from the Duchess of Sussex. The gift came with a note which said, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex," along with jars of strawberry preserve and ice cream.

The use of “Her/His Royal Highness” title sparked a new debate for Meghan.

Jamie Kern Lima backs Meghan Markle On Monday, the co-founder of IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima clarified on her podcast that the gift sent by Meghan was “about a year ago… to see if that helps lighten my load," as reported by NY Post.

Meanwhile, sources close to Meghan told The Post that she used the HRH title on a private note in a personal gift, which doesn't qualify it as a public purpose, hence no violation of the rules.

The alleged insiders claimed that neither Harry nor Markle uses their HRH titles in commercial or public settings.

Meghan and Harry's relationship with the Royals Meghan and Harry got married in 2018. They announced their departure from the Royal family about five years ago.

After their decision, Buckingham Palace released a statement over Meghan and Harry's HRH titles. “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family,” it said at the time.

Although no laws were in place to prevent the couple from referring to themselves as His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, they reportedly told the Queen that they would adhere to the agreement.

Reportedly, the couple often request to use their HRH titles when they travel abroad.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was strongly against the half in and half out” approach to royal life that Harry and Markle portrayed before finalising their full exit from the Royal family.

“You work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn’t work for you,” the late Queen was quoted telling her grandson at the time.