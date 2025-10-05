Meghan Markle faces backlash for filming Pont de l'Alma in Paris, 'feet up in limo' where Princess Diana died

Meghan Markle is in Paris, where she made her debut at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. At the event, she marked her appearance in two different looks and attended the Balenciaga show. While pictures of her went viral on social media, she continues to trend online for a controversial post.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle's latest Instagram post in Paris Markle, on her way back from the fashion week, posted a glimpse of Paris at night.

She took to her Instagram account and posted a video for her 4.2million followers. The video was shot from her car, the window rolled down. The Duchess then puts her feet up on the leather interiors of the vehicle.

Her car was passing by Pont de l'Alma, the tunnel where Princess Diana had succumbed to death.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Meghan Markle video near Pont de l'Alma Her post has earned her backlash on the internet.

Reacting to it, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Is Meghan Markle trying to trigger her husband Prince Harry?”

Responding to the post, someone wrote, “Please tell me that’s not real..? She didn’t actually do that.. did she..?” “I’m slightly younger than MM, & I have vivid memories of August 1997. I remember watching those boys at the funeral, the pain & grief so raw. She knows exactly what she’s doing & I just can’t comprehend why she’d do it? It’s plain cruel. There’s no (heart) for her husband here," another added.

One more assumed, “She doesn’t care about Harry. She is trying to trigger William. That’s how evil she is.”

Advertisement

Yet another posted on the site: “There’s a good chance Meghan Markle went to Paris on her own to trigger Harry (considering the rumours about their marriage) She is quite a clever, master manipulator.”

“Meghan Markle filmed herself going past the Pont de l'Alma in Paris, feet up in her limo, where Diana died. This entity is a demon. Not human, not a woman, not wife, not a mother, not a lifestyle 'influencer', but a common demon. The example of the Anti-Christ. End of,” read one more post.

See posts:

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and others at Paris Fashion Week Markle was at the fashion event, but Prince Harry wasn't with her.

She was seen greeting Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli.

Advertisement