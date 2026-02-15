Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse of daughter Lilibet in sweet Valentines day post

London [UK], February 15 (ANI): Meghan Markle has offered the clearest glimpse yet of her four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, sharing a new photograph to mark Valentine's Day.

In an Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled a candid image of her husband, Prince Harry, smiling as he cradles Princess Lilibet in a grassy field at sunset.

The young royal is seen clutching a set of red balloons in the heartwarming snap. Alongside the image, Meghan wrote, "These two Archie = my forever Valentines," adding a red heart emoji in tribute to her family.

The post marks a rare moment for the couple, who have largely kept their children out of the public eye. It is the clearest public photo yet of Princess Lilibet's face. Meghan and Harry are also parents to six-year-old Prince Archie.

The Valentine's Day tribute comes as Meghan continues to balance family life with her professional ventures. The former 'Suits' actor, who stars in 'With Love, Meghan,' has often spoken about the strength of her relationship with Harry, whose romance with Meghan began in 2016 and has been closely followed ever since.

As per E! News, in an earlier interview, Meghan reflected on why their relationship endures. "He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn't," she said, adding, "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he's always going to make sure that he has my back."

Beyond her role as a duchess and media personality, Meghan is also the founder of lifestyle brand 'As Ever'. In the same interview, she discussed how motherhood shapes her approach to business.

"I'm a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new," she said, adding, "I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. I can give myself the same grace as a founder. There's no such thing as perfect."

She added that she hopes to instill courage in her children through her work. "I hope they see the value of being brave," Meghan shared, adding, "I think you are a little bit more fearless. As we get older, we lose some of that."