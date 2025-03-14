After Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle announces podcast, netizens say ’desperately trying to wrestle fame’

Meghan Markle podcast: After former US First Lady Michelle Obama, now the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has ventured into podcasts.

Netizens, however, do not seem very eager, or pleased about Meghan Markle's latest project, with one user stating that the Duchess is 'desperately trying to wrestle fame'.

Meghan announced her podcast, titled, ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,' just a day after Michelle Obama racked up 25,000 views on first two episodes of her podcast.

Meghan Markle trolled for podcast Netizens took to posting hilarious comments after news of Meghan Markle's podcast spread like wild fire.

One user stated that Meghan Markle was “desperately trying to wrestle fame from Elon/Grimes.”

“ I don't have any negative or positive opinions about them (not my segment of pop culture), but they are absolutely trying to push their way into Hollywood pop culture," commented a second user on Reddit.

“ Does she have any special knowledge or wisdom that would make someone want to listen to that podcast?” stated another user.

Reddit thread about Meghan’s podcast

A third Redditor quipped in, saying: “This makes me yawn more than seeing someone else yawn.”

Meghan Markle's podcast The Suits actress made the announcement on her Instagram handle.

Meghan Markle's ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ is hosted by Lemonada Media, and follows her 12-episode Spotify podcast series ‘Archetypes,’ reported Harper's Bazaar Australia.

Reportedly, the first episode would be launched on April 8.

According to a report by POPLE, for Meghan Markle's podcast, "Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom."

Michelle Obama's podcast Before Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama launched podcast called IMO with her brother Craig Robinson. The show aims to bring warmth, honesty and connection during what Michelle calls “confusing and lonely times”.