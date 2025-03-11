British celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has criticised Meghan Markle’s new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. He has called it “terrible” and “painful to watch”.

Stocks’ comments came during an interview on GB News. He slammed the show for being “lethargic” and said he disliked “everything” about it, including the slow music and pacing.

Stocks, who has cooked for celebrities like Tom Hanks and Lady Gaga, claimed Netflix had approached him in 2024 to consult on a lifestyle show. Though Meghan’s name wasn’t mentioned, he suspected it was a project involving the Duchess of Sussex. The celebrity chef claimed to have declined the offer, fearing backlash even if the show turned out well.

However, a New York Post article later questioned the accuracy of his claim, casting doubt on whether he was actually contacted for the project.

“Chef Jameson Stocks was not invited to participate in With Love, Meghan, and any claims to the contrary are incorrect. Jameson himself doesn’t even know which show it was for—he noted ‘he thinks it was for this show,'” an insider source involved in the production told the publication.

With Love, Meghan With Love, Meghan premiered last week. It is an eight-episode Netflix web series featuring Prince Harry’s wife in her personal spaces, from the kitchen to the garden and even a beehive.

Meghan hosts various guests on the Netflix OTT show. Notable appearances include Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi, as the show explores lifestyle, food and personal connections.

Despite its star power, the show has received mixed reactions, with Stocks’ public criticism adding fuel to the conversation.