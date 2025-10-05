Meghan Markle’s surprise Paris Fashion Week appearance draws ‘Princess Diana-coded’ comparisons

Meghan Markle made headlines with her surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night, marking her debut at the fashion week. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was all smiles as she stepped out of her hotel, en route to the Balenciaga show in the French capital.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle marks debut at Paris Fashion Week Looking radiant, Meghan Markle turned heads in a chic white oversized cape, paired with a crisp white button-down shirt and matching trousers. She completed her look with classic black pointed-toe heels, minimal accessories, and her signature sleek bun.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle meets Anna Wintour At the fashion show, Markle was seen warmly greeting Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour and sharing a friendly moment with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, who greeted her with a kiss.

Anne Hathaway at Paris Fashion Week Among those in attendance at the Saturday show were Anne Hathaway, who is currently busy filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Lauren Sánchez, who recently tied the knot with Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Advertisement

However, one moment from the evening that quickly went viral on social media, including TikTok, had Meghan Markle sharing an awkward exchange with Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli.

Piccioli is the newly appointed creative director of Balenciaga.

As Markle leaned in to greet him with a kiss on the cheek, the two accidentally butted heads and almost ended up kissing on the lips, leaving onlookers amused. However, they laughed it off and settled for a hug.

Watch:

Advertisement

Meghan Markle's second look at Paris Fashion Week Markle further surprised everyone when she slipped into her second look of the day. Equally stylish, this time she wore a black dress with a similar cape draped over her shoulder. She finished off the look with her hair slicked back again and repeated the same pair of black heels.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Meghan Markle's Paris look Both looks have drawn comparisons with Princess Diana.

Commenting on Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week Looks, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I'm SCREAMING!!!!!! Look at the back of the dress... oh my GAAAWD the details in the back of the dress.”

“It’s giving bedsheet vibes,” added another.

One said, “Halloween came early this year for her.”

Someone else wrote, “The ridiculous Meghan Markle is cosplaying a *serious fashionista* in Paris tonight on behalf of Balenciaga - a label that was accused of promoting crimes against children. Isn't it about time that UK Royalty severed all links with Markle, including removing her title?”

Advertisement

Popular Instagram page, Diet Sabya wrote, “Stunning but isn't this giving politician/she comes in peace at UN assembly? Like I can't pinpoint.”

“Her second look is so Princess Diana coded,” it further added.

Diet Sabya on Instagram.

Meghan Markle in Paris without Prince Harry This outing is her first Europe trip in over two years. She was last seen attending the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Advertisement

Before her royal chapter, Meghan Markle was a regular at New York and Toronto Fashion Weeks during her Suits days.