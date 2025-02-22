As Suits LA, the highly anticipated spin-off of America’s beloved Suits series, prepares for its February 23 release—six years after the original ended—fans are eager to know if Meghan Markle will make her return to acting with the new show.

Speculation about the possibility of a cameo from the Duchess of Sussex following her exit from the legal drama in 2018 has been abuzz on social media ever since the announcement of Suits LA.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh answers: Suits creator Aaron Korsh said Meghan Markle has an open invitation to step back into Rachel Zane's shoes, but to him, the idea of Meghan, or any other cast member, playing themselves as an actor blows up his brain.

While attending the premiere of the show's spinoff, Suits LA, in California, Aaron Korsh told PEOPLE that the Suits team thought about the return of Meghan or any of the other cast members in the show, but “I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that. So I think it blows up the world too much”

“Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back,” he told PEOPLE.

On if the Duchess of Sussex has an open invitation to rejoin the cast of the NBCUniversal series, Korsh said, “Of course. Of course. Always.”

However, he added that realistically, he thinks, “it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that.”

Suits LA, set in the same universe as the original legal drama, will have a different cast, reported PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle's Rachel got a ‘happy ending’ Meghan Markle's character, Rachel Zane, got her a happy ending in Suits. Rachel, a paralegal who later becomes a lawyer in the show, marries Mike Ross (played by Patrick J Adams) in a heartfelt wedding during Season 7.

Shortly after their wedding, Rachel and Mike leave the law firm and move to Seattle to start a new life. They accept an offer to run a legal clinic focused on helping underserved clients.