Meghan McCain gives birth to third child, welcomes son Ransom with husband Ben Domenech

Washington DC [US], January 4 (ANI): Television personality Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy, the couple announced, E! News reported.

The 41-year-old McCain and 44-year-old Domenech welcomed their son, named Ransom McCain Domenech, on January 2. The newborn joins the couple's two daughters, Liberty, aged five, and Clover, aged two.

"Everyone is happy, healthy and exhausted," McCain said in a statement to People. "We're absolutely over the moon that our baby boy is here."

Sharing the news on Instagram, McCain thanked hospital staff for taking "such wonderful care of all of us" and noted that her daughters were thrilled to welcome their younger brother, E! News reported.

"We are absolutely over the moon to share that our son Ransom McCain Domenech has finally arrived at the crack of dawn January 2nd at 9lbs 2 oz. We are all blissed out over the moon. Everyone is happy, healthy and exhausted. We're so grateful to the incredible doctors and medical staff who took such wonderful care of all of us. Liberty and Clover couldn't be more excited to have a baby brother. Our family is overwhelmed with blessings, thank you all for your kind words, well wishes and prayers! Our family is officially a party of 5," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

McCain had announced her pregnancy in June during an episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, where she admitted feeling nervous about expanding her family.

"I know this is a weird way to announce it," she had said at the time. "It's a boy. I'm very nervous about having a boy. And I'm very nervous about having three children. Very," E! News reported.

The former View co-host has previously spoken about how motherhood has transformed her outlook on life, describing it as a humbling experience. In an interview with People in January 2024, McCain said, "Every single day is like an exercise in patience and humility because you know nothing is about you anymore."

"From the moment I wake up in the morning [to] the moment I go to sleep at night, it's making sure my girls are okay. It's about taking care of them, feeding them, giving them baths, putting them down--books, prayers, all those things," she added.

