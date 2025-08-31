Meghan Trainor reveals weight loss and breast augmentation in bold red carpet look at ‘The Paper’ premiere

Meghan Trainor turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Paper’ this week, revealing a striking transformation that has fans and onlookers buzzing.

The singer-songwriter stepped onto the red carpet with a noticeably slimmer physique and confirmed she had recently undergone breast augmentation and a lift, marking a new chapter in her self-care journey.

Wearing a stylish black low-cut top paired with white shorts and a sparkling belt, Trainor looked radiant and confident. Her sculpted frame, toned arms, and glowing appearance made a strong impression, both in person and across social media platforms, where fans praised her openness and confidence.

The 31-year-old artist had previously shared details of her transformation on Instagram back in April, revealing that her post-pregnancy health journey included everything from working with a dietitian and personal trainer to exploring medical support options.

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago,” she wrote. “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself—for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietitian, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my second pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

Mounjaro, a prescription medication approved for type 2 diabetes, has gained popularity in recent years for its off-label use in weight management.

In a separate post, Trainor also spoke candidly about her decision to undergo a breast lift and augmentation. “I have always struggled with loving my boobs before I got them done because they were never even, always sagging my whole life,” she explained. “I love my results so much. My breasts look fuller yet completely natural and they compliment my body proportions beautifully.”