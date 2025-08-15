Meghann Fahy says Sirens Emmy nomination was 'very unexpected'

Washington DC [US], August 15 (ANI): Actress Meghann Fahy was surprised when she was nominated for an Emmy in the best actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category for her role in Netflix's 'Sirens'.

Fahy said she was "100 per cent" surprised that she was nominated for her work on the show. "When I tell you that there was not even one conversation about it across the board with anybody on my team," she told host Seth Meyers. "My team was like, 'Oh my God!'," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, she didn't have time to celebrate, "I was on set, actually, and so we were filming something and so [my team] called and I was like, 'This is weird that they're calling.' And I answered, and they started screaming. And they were like, 'And action!' And I was like, 'Bye!' And I just hung the phone up."

Fahy added that the way she learned about her nomination was "anticlimactic" and that the overall experience was "very unexpected," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The nod for 'Sirens' marks Fahy's second Emmy nomination after she was previously up for a supporting actress Emmy for her role in season two of The White Lotus.

Fahy's nod this year is the only acting nod for Sirens. However, the show is also up for best contemporary costumes, best directing and best picture editing for a limited or anthology series or movie at the 2025 ceremony, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fahy also talked about working with Julianne Moore in 'Sirens'. In the Netflix series, Fahy stars as Devon DeWitt, who travels to a coastal beach town to save her sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), after she seemingly joins a cult led by Michaela Kell (Moore).

"Day one, I had to sort of look [Moore] straight in the eye and call her a bitch. And I was like, 'Um, okay. Throwing me in the deep end.' I like your style," Fahy recalled, as per the outlet.

She praised Moore and said, "Honestly, if she was a cult leader in real life, I would be in that cult."

"I think I would be, too," Meyers added. "I know usually when you watch those shows, you're supposed to be like, 'I don't trust this cult leader.' And I'm kind of like, 'I might be down with most of this,'" as per the outlet.