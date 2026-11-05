Meghnad in Ramayana movie: Who is Raghav Juyal? Meet Ravana's son in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ₹4,000 magnum

Ramayana Part 1 is full of surprises. Led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Mata and Yash as Ravana, the film also stars a host of eminent actors, including Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chadha and Lara Dutta.

Raghav Juyal as Meghnad The film also featured cameo appearances. While actor Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman was added to the post-credit scene, actor Raghav Juyal made a surprising addition as Meghnad.

For the unversed, Meghnad is the eldest son of Ravana.

In a brief moment towards the end of the film, Raghav Juyal was introduced as Meghnad.

Previously, reports indicated a possible appearance in Ramayana for Raghav Juyal; however, it was never confirmed by the makers until now.

Juyal's look as Meghnad grabs attention in Ramayana. His never-before-seen avatar has him with a moustache.

The actor is seen with a serious and fierce-looking expression, giving a sneak peek into the personality of Meghnad. He is seen performing a fire ritual, most likely the sacred Nikumbhila Yagna, which was done before the war in the Ramayana. He will be seen in Ramayana Part Two.

Watch him:

Who is Raghav Juyal Raghav Juyal, popularly known as the King of Slow Motion, originally hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The son of advocate Deepak Juyal and Alka Bakshi Juyal, he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree at DAV College and had a passion for dance. His distinctive slow-motion dancing style and quirky screen presence made him popular in the entertainment industry.

Juyal shot to fame with Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance 3 in 2011 with his unconventional dancing style and personality, becoming a household name. Although he was initially eliminated, he returned as a wildcard contestant following audience demand and went on to become one of the show's most popular performers. He subsequently became a skipper on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2 and Dance Ke Superkids, and hosted shows such as Dance Plus and Rising Star.

Shot to fame He made his film debut with Sonali Cable in 2014, followed by appearances in ABCD 2, Nawabzaade, Street Dancer 3D and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, it was Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 2024 action thriller Kill that marked a major turning point in his career. Playing the ruthless antagonist Fani Bhushan opposite Lakshya, Juyal earned widespread recognition.

Aryan Khan's film Juyal's career gained further momentum with his performance as Parvaiz in Aryan Khan's Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood (2025). His chemistry with co-star Lakshya and his distinctive comic timing, especially in a scene with Emraan Hashmi, made him one of the highlights of the series. He has also starred in the series Abhay 2 and Gyaarah Gyaarah, and films including Yudhra and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.