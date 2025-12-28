Melania Trump Had a Very Bad Year

First Lady Melania Trump’s official White House portrait says it all. Pictured in a black pantsuit and white collared shirt, she stands at the head of a table, as if in a boardroom ready to make a deal. And sure enough, even before she moved back into the East Wing, she had inked a $40 million deal for a documentary about her life.

“What I’m [doing], what kind of responsibilities I have — people, they don’t really know,” she said on Fox News early in 2025 describing the documentary. “It’s day to day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the first lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

Somehow, most first ladies were able to do all of the above without needing to make millions of dollars and a having a film crew in tow. But, Trump, like her husband, has shattered the norms and ethics of the White House, transforming the role like no other first lady before her — and not for the better.

When Melania Trump left the White House in January 2021, she had an approval rating of 42%, the lowest on record for any first lady. And a 2020 Siena College study of all first ladies ranked her dead last on every metric, including value to the country, value to the president and stewardship of the White House. Now, at the end of 2025, only 36% of those surveyed by YouGov have a positive impression of her.

Nothing captures the emptiness of her second turn as FLOTUS more than the demolition of the “first lady office,” that Trump spoke about in previewing her documentary, which debuts in January. The East Wing, which Eleanor Roosevelt built up as a place and an idea, is now just a pile of rubble, slated to become a massive ballroom bankrolled by corporate and private donors.

While privately the first lady reportedly “raised concerns” about the demolition, her input wasn’t enough to halt the erasure of the space occupied by modern first ladies.

“She loved her tiny little office,” President Donald Trump told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, confirming his wife’s concerns about leveling the East Wing. “But you know what? She is very smart. In about one day… if you would ask her now, she says it’s great.”

Well, it’s not great. But the first lady saunters on, often seeming more like a content creator than anything else.

In October, that content included a speech where she seemingly tried to cover for Russian President Vladimir Putin by downplaying one of the worst atrocities of his invasion of Ukraine: the abduction of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children. Trump announced that she had been in communication with Putin about the “Ukrainian children residing in Russia.” What she failed to mention is that Russia has kidnapped an estimated 35,000 children in an attempt to “re-educate,” forcibly adopt them or even conscript them.

Yet, in the first lady’s telling, this Russian campaign is simply the incidental byproduct of the fog of war.

“Each child has lived in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine. Three were separated from their parents and displaced to the Russian Federation because of frontline fighting. The other five were separated from family members across borders because of the conflict, including one young girl who has now been reunited from Ukraine to Russia,” she said in her speech announcing the return of eight kids. “I have learned a lot about this matter during the past three months. Russia has demonstrated a willingness to disclose objective and detailed information reflective for the current situation.”

Domestically, Trump has revived her oddly named Be Best campaign, which aims to combat online bullying. She also backed the Take It Down Act, bipartisan legislation signed by her husband in May. aimed at enacting stricter penalties for so-called “revenge porn.” Last month, she sat next to her husband as he signed an executive order called “Fostering the Future for American Children and Families,” which aims to improve the lives of children in and transitioning out of foster care. Such appearances will likely be content for future money-making ventures as part of Trump’s production company, which she announced in November.

At the start of her second term, Trump suggested that people don’t really know what she does; yet over the last 11 months, she hasn’t bothered to fill in many details. She is hardly a consistent presence — over the first 108 days of her second tenure, Trump spent fewer than 14 days at the White House. Notable exceptions include her presence during September’s state visit to the United Kingdom and during November’s visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Her customary appearance to greet the White House Christmas tree this month was perfunctory.

Her documentary, called “Melania,” comes to theaters on Jan. 30 and covers the 20 days leading up to the inauguration. It’s a fitting title. While most first ladies focused on being good stewards of the White House, wielding soft power and leaving behind a lasting legacy, Trump seems to be mostly focused on increasing her wealth and her celebrity, whether through movies or meme coins. History will judge her harshly.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Nia-Malika Henderson is a politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former senior political reporter for CNN and the Washington Post, she has covered politics and campaigns for almost two decades.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.