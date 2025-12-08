Melissa McCarthy sparks buzz with toned figure look as she returns to host Saturday Night Live for sixth time

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live last week and immediately drew attention, both for her performance and for her appearance. The actor, hosting the NBC sketch show for the sixth time, opened the 6 December episode wearing a fitted black velvet jumpsuit with embellished shoulders, before the moment was overtaken by a staged snowfall on set.

The opening image alone set social media buzzing. As the show progressed, many viewers focused less on the sketches and more on McCarthy’s noticeably slimmer appearance, sparking a wave of online reactions during and after the broadcast.

Fans react to Melissa McCarthy's weight loss Following the opening monologue, comments began circulating across platforms, with viewers offering a mix of surprise and praise. Some posts described her as looking “amazing,” while others remarked on how striking she appeared during SNL last night. “I’m really impressed by Melissa’s weight loss progress” one person commented.

Similar reactions appeared on Saturday Night Live’s official Instagram page, where users commented on her look. “Holy smokes she's unbelievable thin. And very beautiful as well.” One user wrote.

McCarthy, now 55, did not address the reaction directly during the episode. Her monologue stayed focused on holiday humor, including a request for “a little Christmas magic” from the stage crew. That request escalated quickly into a heavy shower of fake snow, prompting her to briefly stop and joke that it was “way too much” before continuing.

Reactions follow earlier public discussion Conversation around Melissa McCarthy's weight loss has surfaced before. Back in 2024, singer Barbra Streisand faced criticism after commenting on a photo of McCarthy and asking whether she was using Ozempic. McCarthy later responded on Instagram, downplaying the moment and framing it as a compliment. “The takeaway,” she said, “Barbra Streisand knows I exist?” She also mentioned that she reached out to her. “And she thought I looked good. I win the day,” she wrote, per Independent reports. Streisand followed up with a clarification of her own, saying her intent had been misunderstood.

Melissa McCarthy on her weight loss journey In previous interviews, McCarthy has spoken openly about confidence and self-acceptance. In an April 2023 interview with People, she said that learning to be comfortable with herself took time, noting that not everyone’s approval was necessary.

The Emmy winner has also credited her husband, filmmaker Ben Falcone, for helping reinforce a steady sense of self. The couple shares two daughters, Vivian and Georgette, and McCarthy has frequently pointed to family as a stabilising force amid public scrutiny.

For viewers tuning in to Melissa McCarthy's SNL, the episode delivered familiar comedy beats. McCarthy has not publicly addressed the reactions following her SNL appearance.

FAQs Why is Melissa McCarthy trending after SNL last night? Viewers reacted online to Melissa McCarthy’s appearance and visible weight loss during her SNL opening monologue.