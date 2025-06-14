Bipasha Basu reacts to memes on weight gain after having daughter Devi: ‘They don’t make me who I am'

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu recently spoke out firmly against online trolls who have been body-shaming her for her post-partum look. Establishing that memes and trolls don't define her, she sent out a strong message.

Bipasha Basu reacts to trolls and memes attacking her Bipasha took to her Instagram account and reacted to an online debate around her weight gain after having her daughter Devi. Taking to the comment section of a reel which talked about unfair expectations from women with pictures of her before and after childbirth, the actor slammed trolls.

The reel emphasised changes in a woman's body using Bipasha's pictures. The One Director's song Night Changes was added to the video. It was re-shared by former Miss India, Shweta Vijay Nair. She mentioned how women often face unrealistic expectations after becoming a mother. She also highlighted the emotional and physical troubles that mothers endure.

The caption of the video read: “Maybe enough is enough!”

Watch video here:

Reacting to the subject, Bipasha wrote in the comment section, “Thank you for your clear words... Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever… and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day.”

She further added, “I am a super confident woman with a very evolved loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever… nor did they make me who I am. But these are deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women. Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred with the viciousness”.

“Anyways if we have more strong voices and atleast women understanding and applauding women for who they are then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable ladies,” Bipasha concluded.

Karan Singh Grover reacts Not just Bipasha, but her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover also reacted to the post.

Agreeing to the conversation, he added in the comments, “Thank you for being so awesome.”

Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to the post.

Bipasha's family Bipasha met Karan Singh Grover on the set of Alone in 2014. They fell in love and got married on 30 April 2016. They had their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12, 2022.