Memorial Day box office battle: Lilo and Stitch set to surpass Top Gun Maverick’s record

In an unexpected triumph, Disney’s latest live-action remake, ‘Lilo and Stitch’, is on course to break the all-time Memorial Day weekend box office record, potentially unseating 2022’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ from the top spot.

Lilo and Stitch takes over box office The beloved tale of a lonely Hawaiian girl and her mischievous blue alien companion has clearly struck a nostalgic chord. Released in cinemas on Friday (May 23), ‘Lilo and Stitch’ has already raked in an impressive $55 million domestically, with a global opening day haul of $111 million. Industry insiders estimate the film’s four-day total could reach as high as $180 million—enough to eclipse 'Top Gun: Maverick’s $160 million benchmark for the holiday weekend.

About the live-action The live-action stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as her fiercely protective older sister Nani, and sees the return of original creator Chris Sanders, reprising his role as the voice of Stitch.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, known for his work on ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’, the film has been praised for staying true to the heart and humour of the 2002 animated classic, while offering updated visuals and deeper emotional nuance.

Although reviews of the film have been mixed—with some praising the CGI and this new iteration, while others have criticised the changes made in the live-action version compared to the original story—it’s clear the film has sparked strong reactions on both sides.