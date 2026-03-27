‘Mera Bacha Hai Tu’: Rakesh Bedi turns brand favourite; adman Sandeep Goyal decodes Dhurandhar 2 star's pivotal break

The massive success of filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has benefited the project's cast on multiple levels. The much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has not only amplified its leading star Ranveer Singh, but also brought unexpected spotlight to supporting actors, turning them into fan favourites almost overnight.

Rakesh Bedi riding high on Dhurandhar 2 success Released on 19 March, Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed the coveted ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide, setting a milestone for the upcoming films. When the first part of the film was released last year, only a few could have predicted how big it would be. Of all the actors, a 71-year-old character actor who has long been known for his comic timing in the 80s would have his biggest resurrection and how! Yes, it is none other than Rakesh Bedi.

Bedi’s portrayal of Jameel Jamali brings classic comic relief in Dhurandhar. However, his breakthrough happened in Dhurandhar 2. The character, Jameel Jamali, eases tension with his perfectly timed humour in situations the audience might not expect. However, he leaves a lasting impact that went far beyond.

'Mera Bacha Hai Tu' goes viral Soon after the film’s release, his dialogue, “Mera bacha hai tu,” took over the internet.

As the beloved character is now viral, dozens of brands flocked to build their promotions around it. What began as a comic moment on the big screen quickly evolved into a full-fledged marketing trend.

In the first week run of Dhurandhar 2, Jio Studio became one of the first labels to feature Bedi, urging fans to not drop spoilers on social media. “Jameel Mamu ki baat maaniye, aur tickets book kijiye,” the post read.

Brands rope in Rakesh Bedi Since then, several brands have collaborated with Rakesh Bedi in their recent campaigns.

Among them is Yes Madam. In a promotional video, Bedi is seen enjoying a shoulder massage from a service professional, seamlessly blending in his hit line “Bacha hai tu mera,” before plugging in, “tera stress dur karwadu Yes Madam se.”

On the other hand, the popular makeup brand, Renee Cosmetics, adopted a more tongue-in-cheek approach. Titled “Life after Dhurandhar 2,” the brand video focuses on the idea that “every Indian brand” now wants Bedi on board. Reimagining Bedi's character Jameel Jamali, who transforms into “Jaan ji,” the actor sports a youthful, fashion-forward avatar, opposite to his original on-screen look.

“You’re not FAT. You’re PHAT. JAAN JI enlightens us,” shared the brand with their latest collaboration.

Brands including Haldiram's, Vadilal, Union Bank, BookMyShow, WaiWai and T-Series also hopped on the social bandwagon, roping in Bedi for their brand campaign.

Sandeep Goyal on Rakesh Bedi's popularity after Dhurandhar 2 Commenting on the ongoing trend around Rakesh Bedi and his sudden popularity, Sandeep Goyal, the Indian adman, entrepreneur and author, told Livemint, "Veteran actor. Never got his due. Late bloomer - somewhat like Neena Gupta's big break in Badhai Ho, or Bobby Deol in Ashram. The pivotal break in Dhurandhar is for him (Bedi).

"Advertising likes such suddenly famous characters who can be headlined while consumer memory is still fresh. So expect to see him in many ads in the days ahead."

Not only brands, but the Delhi Police also gave a Dhurandhar twist to their recent social media post. They wrote, "Helmet pehnega tabhi syana banega, mera bachcha” to raise awareness on road safety.

Could this indicate a larger shift in the entertainment industry where supporting actors are finally receiving the recognition and commercial value they’ve long deserved? Goyal dismissed the claims, adding, “Gabbar Singh was a supporting role for Amjad Khan - his dialogues got immortalised.”

Deja Vu…. The popularity of the dialogues can easily remind anyone of 2019, when Aditya Dhar's yet another hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike's 'How’s the Josh' echoed in Parliament. The line became popular across India, marking its debut in major brand ads.