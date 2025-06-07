Mercy For None review: So Ji-sub leads Netflix's gritty revenge drama that hits hard but lacks originality and depth

Netflix’s latest K-drama 'Mercy For None' lives up to its title — there’s truly no mercy, especially from its lead character, Nam Gi-jun. A former gangster turned avenger, Gi-jun (So Ji-sub) sets out on a relentless path of vengeance after the death of his younger brother, Gi-seok (Lee Joon-hyuk). From the first scene to the last, Gi-jun has one goal: make those responsible for his brother’s death pay, no matter the cost.

The premise is as straightforward as it gets: younger brother dies in suspicious circumstances, older brother seeks revenge, and a blood-soaked trail of justice follows.

The show is set firmly in the criminal underworld, dominated by two major gangs — Ju-woon and Bong-san — who maintain an uneasy truce until that balance is shattered. Gu Jun-mo (Gong Myung), the arrogant and short-tempered son of Gu Bong-san, orders the killing of Gi-seok, triggering the central conflict.

So Ji-sub plays Nam Gi-jun with his signature stoicism, a trait fans of 'Doctor Lawyer' or 'A Company Man' will recognise. He’s ice-cold, ruthless, and unwavering — a man whose pain fuels his cruelty. If you were even remotely involved in Gi-seok’s death, you’re either dead, or barely holding on with broken ribs.

While the story lacks originality, the performances add weight. Gong Myung is a surprising standout as Gu Jun-mo. Known mostly for his soft, romantic roles, Myung turns menacing here — his violent outbursts chilling and unpredictable.

Choo Young-woo also delivers a strong performance as the hidden mastermind, Lee Geum-son. His transformation from a reluctant prosecutor to a cold-blooded heir to a crime empire is one of the show’s few satisfying twists.

The action choreography is one of 'Mercy For None’s clear strengths. The scenes are slick, brutal, and impressively shot. Two moments, in particular, stand out. The first is a chaotic brawl in a computer cafe — our first glimpse at how terrifyingly efficient Gi-jun can be in combat even with a missing Achilles Heel. The second is the final scene, where Gi-jun, bloodied and broken, sits at his remote campsite and imagines his brother beside him. He breaks down, overwhelmed with grief, and dies quietly. It’s the only moment we see his vulnerability, and it lands with genuine emotion — though it feels a little too late.

Unfortunately, 'Mercy For None' falls into the trap of overdoing the hero’s invincibility. Gi-jun takes more beatings, stabbings, and bullets than any man should, yet keeps going like he’s made of steel.

During the final face-off with Lee Geum-son, he’s shot twice and still manages to make it to his secluded campsite. It stretches believability to the limit and gives the show a slightly over-the-top, almost Bollywood-style flair that doesn’t quite fit the otherwise gritty tone.

In the end, 'Mercy For None' is a visually polished, well-acted revenge drama that doesn’t bring much new to the genre. It delivers brutal fights and emotional beats, but the story is too thin and predictable to leave a real mark. So Ji-sub is compelling as ever, and Gong Myung is a revelation in his role — but the show doesn’t do enough with its characters to elevate itself beyond average.

Verdict: Watch it if you're a fan of dark dramas, but don’t expect it to break new ground.

