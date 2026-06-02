'Mere account mein ₹84 the': Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera recalls his toughest days in Mumbai

Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera is currently receiving appreciation for his work in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While the projects have brought him renewed attention, the actor says his journey to this stage was shaped by years of struggle, uncertainty and self-belief.

In a recent conversation with Jist, Gera opened up about his early aspirations, the challenges he faced after moving to Mumbai, and the lessons that continue to influence his outlook on life and success.

Looking back at his childhood, Gera revealed that he entered the entertainment industry without any family connections or guidance from within the profession.

"Mere yahan koi filmon mein nahi tha. Nobody from my family was in films," he said.

According to the actor, his fascination with performing arts began during his school years, where he participated in annual functions and fancy-dress competitions. Despite his interest in creative pursuits, academics remained the primary focus.

"Art and craft mein mere A-plus aate the, but studies mein main 72%, 80%, 82% wala student tha. Mujhe lagta tha jis cheez mein main achha hoon, usko encourage hi nahi kar rahe," he recalled.

The Fashion Designing Phase Before Theatre Before stepping into acting, Gera explored another creative path.

Believing that his talent for sketching could lead to a successful career, he applied to the College of Arts. When that did not work out, he enrolled at Pearl Academy of Fashion.

"Meri sketching achhi thi. Maine College of Arts mein apply kiya tha, but hua nahi. Phir fashion mein gaya aur Pearl Academy of Fashion join ki," he shared.

However, he soon realised that fashion designing was not where his passion truly lay.

"Mujhe laga ye woh nahi hai jo main karna chahta hoon. Maine papa se bol diya, 'Paise bacha lo, bada mehenga course hai. Main nahi karunga.' Papa ne kaha, 'Finish it. Aadhe saal job kar lena, phir jo mann mein aaye karna.' Exactly aadha saal job kiya aur phir theatre join kar liya."

Gera credited his family for supporting his decisions rather than pressuring him into a more conventional career path.

"Mere papa IIT-BHU se engineer hain, bhai software engineer hai, but mujh par kuch thopa nahi gaya. Iske liye main thankful hoon."

When ₹ 84 Was All He Had Among the many memories from his early days in Mumbai, one in particular has stayed with him.

Speaking about the financial difficulties he faced while trying to establish himself, Gera revealed that there was a time when his bank balance had dwindled to just ₹84.

"Mere account mein ₹84 the. Main HDFC Bank ke saamne se guzarta tha aur bank ko dekh kar kehta tha, 'Mera khayal rakhna.' Main aate-jaate bank ko mattha tek ke jaata tha," he said with a laugh.

The actor said his father helped whenever possible, but financial resources were limited.

"Papa salaried person the. Unke letters abhi bhi mere paas hain jahan likha hota tha, ' ₹2,000 bhej raha hoon, isse zyada nahi hai.'"

Despite the hardships, Gera said he never viewed himself as someone who was suffering.

“Us waqt lagta tha takleef nahi hai. Paise nahi hain auto ke, toh paidal aa jayenge. Main thoda khuddar type tha. Main dene wala banna chahta tha, lene wala nahi.”

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A Letter That Still Guides Him Gera also recalled a letter he wrote to his family soon after moving to Mumbai, one that continues to inspire him years later.

In the letter, he acknowledged that success had not yet arrived but urged his family to continue believing in him.

"Letter mein likha tha ki abhi paise ke front par kuch materialize nahi hua hai, but please have faith in me. Future is bright. I need to learn more."

Reflecting on those words today, the actor said he appreciates the balance and humility they reflected.

"Mujhe us letter ki tone bahut achhi lagti hai. Na usmein ghamand tha, na yeh tha ki mujhe sab aata hai. Agar aaj mujhe waisa bachcha mile, toh main usko support hi karunga."

Why Success Doesn't Define Him While Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have helped expand his audience, Gera says fame no longer affects him the way it once might have.

He admitted that there was a phase when constant praise began influencing his thinking.

"Kuch saalon pehle mujhe lagne laga tha ki log mujhe 'legend' bol rahe hain aur shayad maine usko thoda seriously le liya tha. Phir mujhe laga, 'No, I have to break it. I have to kill it.'"

The actor said he consciously worked on keeping his ego under control.

"Greatness wali feeling ahankaar laati hai. Main us zone ka nahi hona chahta tha. Isliye main apne aap ko check mein rakhta hoon."

'Today You're Rocking, Tomorrow You're Not' Asked whether the success of Dhurandhar had led to arrogance, Gera dismissed the idea and said experience has taught him to remain grounded.

"Ab nahi aata. Shayad 10 saal pehle aa jaata. Ab lagta hai ye bas ek kaam hai jo maine kiya aur logon ne pasand kiya. It's one of the jobs that I did."

According to him, the entertainment industry has a way of reminding people that success can be temporary.

"Aaj aap rocking ho, kal nahi ho. Maine itne ups and downs dekhe hain ki ab farq nahi padta."