Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Day 1: Arjun Kapoor’s movie sees poor opening despite BOGO on tickets, mints…

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood's latest romantic comedy movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, was in for a poor beginning at the box office despite the markers of the movie offering buy one get one (BOGO) offer on its tickets.

The rom-com hit the theatres on February 21.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which is pitched against Vicky Kaushal's superhit movie Chhaava, earned just ₹1.5 crore on its opening day on Friday, staying true to its advance box office predictions.

Advertisement

However, makers of Bollywood's latest release expect growth in bookings from on-spot bookings during the weekend.

Buy one get one offer The makers of the film have announced a buy one, get one offer during the opening weekend to boost ticket sales.

Movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X.

“MERE HUSBAND KI BIWI' BOGO OFFER FOR *WEEKEND*... IN CINEMAS *TOMORROW*... Team #MereHusbandKiBiwi has announced #BOGO ticket offer for the opening weekend... Across select cinema websites and booking counters,” Adarsh wrote on X.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Review According to a Hindustan Times review, the Mudassar Aziz directorial is strictly average.

“After the refreshing fun of Khel Khel Mein, expectations were high, but here, the emotions don’t land, and the laughs are fewer,” HT said about the rom-com.

Advertisement

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's music is nice, it added, saying Gori Hain Kalaiyaan stood out.

“Overall, Mere Husband Ki Biwi had the potential to be hilarious. It tries hard, and credit to the makers for the attempt. But it falls short.”

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi Mudassar Aziz directed the romantic comedy, which was produced by Pooja Entertainment.

According to IMDb, the plot revolves around a Delhi professional who navigates a complicated love triangle when his old partner returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Cast The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Kanwaljit Singh, Hiten Patel, and Anita Raj.

Advertisement

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor injured? Roof collapses during Mere husband ki Biwi song shoot