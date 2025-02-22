Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's Bollywood latest romantic comedy movie, which hit the theatres on February 21, had a poor beginning at the box office despite the markers of the movie offering buy one get one (BOGO) offer on its tickets.

However, the movie gained some momentum on Day 2, i.e. Saturday and earned ₹82 lakhs till 7 pm, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Pitched against Vicky Kaushal's superhit movie Chhaava, the movie's total estimated earning stood at ₹2.32 crore.

The movie had an overall 10.34 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, highest in Pune (24%), Chennai (20%) and Mumbai (19%).

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mere Husband Ki Biwi could minted just ₹1.5 crore on its opening day on Friday. Though, However, makers of Bollywood's latest release expect growth in bookings from on-spot bookings during the weekend.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Review According to a Hindustan Times review, the Mudassar Aziz directorial is strictly average.

“After the refreshing fun of Khel Khel Mein, expectations were high, but here, the emotions don’t land, and the laughs are fewer,” HT said about the rom-com.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's music is nice, it added, saying Gori Hain Kalaiyaan stood out.

“Overall, Mere Husband Ki Biwi had the potential to be hilarious. It tries hard, and credit to the makers for the attempt. But it falls short.”

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Cast The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Kanwaljit Singh, Hiten Patel, and Anita Raj.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Mudassar Aziz directed the romantic comedy, which was produced by Pooja Entertainment.