Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's latest Bollywood film which hit theatres on February 21 witnessed 10 percent rise in its daily collection. The film that witnessed a poor opening at the film has seen slight rise in collection.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 2 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film witnessed an earnings of ₹1.65 crore. This rise comes as the film witnessed ₹1.5 crore on its opening day. With this, the total collection of the film in tow days now stands at ₹3.15 crore. The film witnessed an occupany of 15.95 percent in Hindi language, with Chennai registering an highest occupany of 32.75 percent, while Pune registered 31.50 percent, followed by Mumbai at 24.25 percent occupany, Bengaluru registered 16.75 percent, Hyderabad registered 16.25 percent.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi The film directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Also starring comedian Harsh Gujral, the film is about a man navigating a complex love triangle when his ex-wife returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new.

According to IMDb, the plot revolves around a Delhi professional who navigates a complicated love triangle when his old partner returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will next feature in comedy film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, says the genre is important for family audiences. “Comedy is a genre which we all as audience like to go to theatres and watch a lot. It is an important genre for the family audience,” he told reporters on February 18.