Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 3: Rakul Preet, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhoomi Pednekar's romantic comedy has failed to please the audience. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹1.25 crore on Sunday.

The movie made a weak debut with an opening of ₹1.5 crore and failed to gain momentum on the weekend. Here are all the details about Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 3.

Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 3 The movie earned an estimated ₹1.25 crore on Sunday, February 23. Mere Husband ki Biwi's box office collections stood at ₹1.5 crore on Friday and increased to ₹1.7 crore on Saturday. However, the movie failed to gain momentum on Sunday.

Its overall Hindi occupancy stood at 15.82% on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Mere Husband ki Biwi witnessed a maximum occupancy percentage of 35% in Chennai and Pune.

About Mere Husband ki Biwi Mudassar Aziz directed Mere Husband ki Biwi, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Production banner Pooja Entertainment posted the opening day collection of the movie on its X handle. The company shared a poster which mentioned the day one collection of the film as ₹1.75 crore.

"Cinemas echoed with laughter, hearts filled with love. Grateful beyond words for all the pyaar! Watch the entertainer of the season #MereHusbandKiBiwi in theatres near you," read the caption.

Also starring comedian Harsh Gujral, the film is about a man navigating a complex love triangle when his ex-wife returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new.

Delhi-based Ankur Chaddha (played by Arjun Kapoor) gets caught in a love triangle when he decides to move past his failed marriage and start a new relationship. Little does he know that his ex-wife is not in the mood to let him move on.