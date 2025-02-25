Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, and Bhoomi Pednekar's romantic Bollywood comedy film has witnessed a massive drop on Monday. The film has failed to please the audience ever since its release on February 21.

Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 4 According to Sacnilk.com, a rough data shows that the film minted just ₹55 lakhs on Monday i.e. Day 4, which is approximately about 49.55 percent drop from its previous day collection. Earlier on Day 3, the film minted ₹1.11 crore, while on Day 2 it earned ₹1.7 crore. The film saw a poor opening of ₹1.5 crore, the report says.

About Mere Husband ki Biwi Mudassar Aziz directed Mere Husband ki Biwi, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Apart from the three lead actors, the film also stars comedian Harsh Gujral, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Kanwaljit Singh, Kavita Kapoor. The film is about a man navigating a complex love triangle when his ex-wife returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new.

Delhi-based Ankur Chaddha (played by Arjun Kapoor) gets caught in a love triangle when he decides to move past his failed marriage and start a new relationship. Little does he know that his ex-wife is not in the mood to let him move on.

The movie presents a comical love triangle between Ankur Chaddha, his ex-wife, and his girlfriend. The situation leads to a series of comedic misunderstandings in his relationships.