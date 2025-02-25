Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Mere Husband ki Biwi' has minted ₹ 5.42 crore in the first five days of its theatre release. The movie minted ₹ 1.5 crore on its opening day, Friday (February 21). It earned ₹ 1.7 crore on the second day.

However, the movie's earning dropped by around 26 percent on the third day and by 52 percent on the fourth day. The Bollywood movie earned just ₹37 lakh on the fifth day, according to the data released by Sacnilk.com around 8 pm on Tuesday (February 25).

As per the report, Mere Husband Ki Biwi had an overall 7.85 percent Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 5 Hindi (2D) Occupancy in Theaters: Morning Shows: 5.64%

Afternoon Shows: 8.91%

Evening Shows: 9.00%

Night Shows: 0%

About Mere Husband ki Biwi

Mudassar Aziz directed Mere Husband ki Biwi, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Production banner Pooja Entertainment posted the opening day collection of the movie on its X handle. The company shared a poster which mentioned the day one collection of the film as ₹1.75 crore.

"Cinemas echoed with laughter, hearts filled with love. Grateful beyond words for all the pyaar! Watch the entertainer of the season #MereHusbandKiBiwi in theatres near you," read the caption.

Also starring comedian Harsh Gujral, the film is about a man navigating a complex love triangle when his ex-wife returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new.

Delhi-based Ankur Chaddha (played by Arjun Kapoor) gets caught in a love triangle when he decides to move past his failed marriage and start a new relationship. Little does he know that his ex-wife is not in the mood to let him move on.