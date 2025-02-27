Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie witnessed 10.34 percent surge in earnings on Wednesday, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 6 On sixth day in theatres, Mudassar Aziz directorial movie managed to collect ₹64 lakh net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings six-day domestic business total to ₹6.27 crore net. Mere Husband Ki Biwi movie registered an overall 12.59 percent occupancy in Hindi language on Wednesday, February 26.

The uptick in earnings on February 26 comes after three consecutive days of drop in collection. Furthermore, the film minted ₹58 lakh net on Day 5 as it witnessed 3.33 percent drop in collection.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk reported that Arjun Kapoor's rom-com minted ₹6.75 crore gross worldwide during its 4-day run. A total of ₹6 crore comes from India gross collection while overseas collection adds up ₹75 lakh gross.

It features Kanwaljit Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Tiku Talsania and Alka Kaushal in key roles alongside lead actors.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi The narrative centres around the life of a Delhi-based professional, Ankur (played by Arjun Kapoor), who embarks a new romantic chapter with Rakul Preet Singh following a troublesome divorce. However, things get complicated after his ex-wife (played by Bhumi Pednekar) returns, who suffers from memory loss and doesn’t remember their divorce.

Released on February 21, Bollywood's romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.