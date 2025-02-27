Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Kapoor movie picks up momentum, sees 10.34% uptick

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 6: Bollywood movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi saw a 10.34 percent increase in earnings on Day 6. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Kapoor’s movie witnessed 10.34% rise in earnings on Wednesday.(X)

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 6

On sixth day in theatres, Mudassar Aziz directorial movie managed to collect 64 lakh net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings six-day domestic business total to 6.27 crore net. Mere Husband Ki Biwi movie registered an overall 12.59 percent occupancy in Hindi language on Wednesday, February 26.

The uptick in earnings on February 26 comes after three consecutive days of drop in collection. Furthermore, the film minted 58 lakh net on Day 5 as it witnessed 3.33 percent drop in collection.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reported that Arjun Kapoor's rom-com minted 6.75 crore gross worldwide during its 4-day run. A total of 6 crore comes from India gross collection while overseas collection adds up 75 lakh gross.

It features Kanwaljit Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Tiku Talsania and Alka Kaushal in key roles alongside lead actors.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The narrative centres around the life of a Delhi-based professional, Ankur (played by Arjun Kapoor), who embarks a new romantic chapter with Rakul Preet Singh following a troublesome divorce. However, things get complicated after his ex-wife (played by Bhumi Pednekar) returns, who suffers from memory loss and doesn’t remember their divorce.

Released on February 21, Bollywood's romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT release: When and where to stream Arjun Kapoor movie online

Arjun Kapoor's movie will be avaliable for online streaming after its theatrical run on OTT platform Jio Hotstar as film's digital streaming rights were acquired by the streaming giant. However, the official digital release date has not been announced yet.

 

