Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 7: Arjun Kapoor’s film fails to impress, mints THIS amount on Feb 27

Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 7: Arjun Kapoor starrer has earned nearly ₹6.27 crore in the first 6 days at the box office. On Day 7, Mere Husband Ki Biwi earned around ₹22 lakhs in India.

Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 7 Mere Husband ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 7 was ₹22 lakhs, taking the total earnings of the film to ₹6.49 crore, according to industry Sacnilk. On Thursday, the overall Hindi occupancy of the film was 8.77%.

On the opening day, the romantic comedy film earned ₹1.5 crore, while it minted ₹1.7 crore on the second day.

On the third day, the earnings of the film dropped around 26% and 52% on the fourth day. The film earned ₹58 lakh on the fifth day of release.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi faces tough competition from Chhava, which is running successfully in the theatres.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi The romantic comedy film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film's production banner, Pooja Entertainment, posted the opening day collection of the movie on its X handle by sharing a poster which mentioned the day one collection of the film as ₹1.75 crore.

"Cinemas echoed with laughter, hearts filled with love. Grateful beyond words for all the pyaar! Watch the entertainer of the season #MereHusbandKiBiwi in theatres near you," the post read.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet in leading roles. Additionally, the star cast includes Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Kanwaljit Singh, Hiten Patel and Anita Raj.