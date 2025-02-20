Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 1 advance booking: Arjun Kapoor’s romantic comedy film hit or flop?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi advance booking: The advance bookings for Arjun Kapoor's romantic comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi have begun. The movie is set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2025.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Advance Booking The movie is expected to report relatively poor numbers on the opening day. Nearly 5,000 tickets were sold during pre-sales until February 20, 2025, a day before its release, according to a report by Pinkvilla. On its opening day, it is expected that the film would earn ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore. Makers expect growth in bookings from on-spot bookings during the opening weekend.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi faces tough competition from Chhava, which is running successfully in the theatres.

Buy one get one offer The makers of the film have announced a buy one, get one offer during the opening weekend to boost the sale of film tickets.

Movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X.

“MERE HUSBAND KI BIWI' BOGO OFFER FOR *WEEKEND*... IN CINEMAS *TOMORROW*... Team #MereHusbandKiBiwi has announced #BOGO ticket offer for the opening weekend... Across select cinema websites and booking counters,” Adarsh wrote on X.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi The romantic comedy film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The plot of the film revolves around a Delhi professional who navigates a complicated love triangle when his old partner returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings, according to IMDb.

The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet in lead roles. Additionally, the star cast includes Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Kanwaljit Singh, Hiten Patel and Anita Raj.

