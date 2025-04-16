Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, is all set to stream online soon. The film had its theatrical release on February 21. Almost two months after its release, it is set to mark its OTT debut.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's OTT release As per a report of Hindustan Times, Mere Husband Ki Biwi will release on OTT on April 18.

The film will be available on JioHotstar. Audiences will be able to enjoy the film from anywhere using mobile phones, tabs, laptops or smart TVs.

However, an official confirmation regarding the film’s digital release is still awaited. Makers have not yet made an announcement denying or accepting the reports regarding the film's OTT release.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Story, plot, cast Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a romantic comedy film, previously titled Meri Patni Ka Remake. It is about a man navigating a complex love triangle when his ex-wife returns to his life just when he begins falling for someone new.

Arjun Kapoor plays Delhi-based Ankur Chaddha who gets caught in a love triangle when he decides to move past his failed marriage and give love a second change. Little does he know that his ex-wife Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, is not ready to let him move on.

The movie brings a comical love triangle between Ankur Chaddha, his ex-wife, and his girlfriend Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh. The film features a series of comedic misunderstandings in Ankur's past and present relationships.

Besides Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars comedian Harsh Gujral, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor and Kanwaljit Singh among others in key roles.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.