Mere Husband Ki Biwi Twitter review: Arjun Kapoor’s ’best performance since 2 States’; netizens praise Bollywood movie

Bollywood's latest release Mere Husband ki Biwi is seemingly winning hearts on the internet. Directed by Mudassar Aziz of Khel Khel Mein fame, the comedy film is based on the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. Mere Husband ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

Twitter reviews Mere Husband ki Biwi Going by the early reviews of viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter, the comedy film has made its place in the hearts of its audience. One of them posted on the micro-blogging site, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi is the kind of Bollywood film we need more of....smart writing, solid performances & no extra masala! Bas story aur characters hi enough hai to entertain." "A fun-filled family entertainer! Bringing back old-school Bollywood romance & comedy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi blends drama, humour & charm effortlessly. Arjun Kapoor delivers his best comic timing since 2 States, while Bhumi Pednekar & Rakul Preet Singh add spice & laughter! Mudassar Aziz crafts an engaging story with witty dialogues & sharp punchlines. Puja Films proves once again that rom-coms are their forte! A lighthearted watch for all ages, guaranteed to leave you smiling," added another.

Yet another X user posted, "It's the kind of film that makes you laugh, makes you feel something, and keeps you hooked till the end. Bas aise aur films chahiye Bollywood se (we need more like Mere Husband Ki Biwi from Bollywood)."

Read posts here:

Meanwhile, film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel reviewed the film. He shared, "#MereHusbandKiBiwi is a delightful surprise with its humor-packed writing and solid performances. The film keeps you entertained throughout with its well-executed situational comedy. #ArjunKapoor, after #Mubarakan, once again proves that comedy is his forte-he delivers a fun and engaging performance. #RakulPreetSingh looks stunning and does a fantastic job, while #BhoomiPednekar is decent in her role. With its smart writing, good music, and a perfect mix of humour, drama and entertainment, #MereHusbandKiBiwi is a complete family entertainer!"

