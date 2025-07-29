Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway were filming for Devil Wears Prada near New York shooting site hours before attack

Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway were on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel just blocks away from the site of a deadly shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred only hours after filming had wrapped for the day, and just a short walk from the production location.

The cast had been filming scenes for the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2006 hit when chaos unfolded nearby.

The shooting, which took place at a high-rise building at 345 Park Avenue, left five people dead, including an off-duty NYPD officer. The gunman, later identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, also died at the scene.

More About The Manhattan Shooting Police say Tamura entered the building armed with an assault rifle and opened fire around 6:00 p.m. local time, killing four individuals, among them Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner and Didarul Islam, an off-duty police officer working a private security job. The attacker later took his own life, according to the NYPD.

The skyscraper, home to several major offices including banking firms and the National Football League, is located in one of Manhattan’s busiest areas — a place filled with both tourists and business travellers. The attack sent shockwaves through the city and triggered a swift, large-scale police response.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack. In a press briefing, officials confirmed they are examining Tamura’s background, movements, and potential links to the victims.

Filming for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel resumed as scheduled on Tuesday, though under increased security. Neither Streep nor Hathaway were harmed, and their representatives have yet to comment on the events.

The tragic shooting has once again raised concerns about gun violence in public and professional spaces across the United States.