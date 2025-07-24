Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, snapped on sets of Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep is back, and she’s just as fabulous and fearsome as ever. The Oscar-winning actress was recently spotted on the New York City sets of The Devil Wears Prada 2, reprising her iconic role as the icy and impeccably dressed Runway editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly.

Dressed in a classic tan trench, a violet blouse tucked into a brown leather skirt, and signature black sunglasses, Streep looked every bit the fashion powerhouse fans remember. Her silver pixie cut — Miranda’s trademark — was perfectly in place, hinting that not much has changed when it comes to her commanding screen presence.

The sequel to the 2006 cult favourite will see Miranda navigating the challenges of a declining print industry. This time, she finds herself clashing with her former assistant Emily (played by Emily Blunt), now a high-ranking executive at a luxury conglomerate controlling the ad revenue Priestly desperately needs.

Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci also return in the much-anticipated follow-up, alongside a fresh cast that includes Kenneth Branagh (as Miranda’s husband), Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and B.J. Novak.

Earlier this week, Hathaway sent fans into overdrive by sharing a TikTok of herself donning a familiar cerulean blue sweater — a clear nod to that iconic monologue from the original film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026.