Meryl Streep takes indirect jab at MCU, dubs their formula boring, netizens react: ‘Clearly never watched a Marvel film’

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Meryl Streep commented on Marvel-style films and it did not go well among the netizens. The Academy Award-winning actress isn't a fan of a typical superhero film. She reflected on the same thoughts and shared her take on films inspired by Marvel by calling them ‘boring.’

Meryl Streep on Marvel-like films Meryl Streep seemingly took an indirect dig at Marvel films while promoting her just released The Devil Wears Prada 2 with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Joining her in a Hits Radio interview. A 76-year-old actress talked about her take on films.

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During the conversation, Meryl Streep was asked about the unusual, softer side of her iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

What did she say Streep replied, “I feel like you get a realistic view. I think we tend to Marvel-ize the movies now. We got the villains, and we got the good guys, and it's so boring.”

She added, explaining, “What's really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths. So that's what I like about this (movie). It's messier.”

However, Marvel fans were not happy about Streep's statement.

Netizens disgree with Meryl Streep As her remark went viral on social media, many expressed their displeasure with the senior actress.

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A post on Meryl Streep read on X, formerly Twitter, “Meryl Streep says that “we tend to Marvel-ize the movies now.” Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “Nobody is asking for movies to be Marvel-ized. If anything it’s quite the opposite. Sometimes I want to just watch a great movie outside of the MCU. Not to mention, not all Marvel movies follow that typical boring formula, and the characters do have depth.”

One wrote, “She’s clearly never watched a Marvel project then if that’s her view on it.”

Another said, “Thanos and Loki have way more depth than Miranda Priestly.”

A different user defended, “Marvelize? You mean a regular story where there is a protagonist and an antagonist? Why is there a need for everything to be compared to Marvel like a classic good guy vs bad guys is in like every story ever.”

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Someone also said, “Criticizing Marvel movies? That's fine. But if you want to criticize them, shouldn't you at least watch one Marvel movie, like Tarantino, Spielberg, and James Cameron do? At the very least, Tarantino liked Thor: Ragnarok, Spielberg liked Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, and James Cameron said that Captain America: Winter Soldier was the only interesting movie among those released in 2014.”

When Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Aniston reacted Earlier, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino left fans divided with his thoughts on Marvel actors. As per Variety, in an interview on 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Tarantino credited the loss of movie stars to the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood." He said, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is...you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Right?"

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Jennifer Aniston, in an interview with Variety, said, “It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, 'Wow, that’s better than what I just did.' And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, its big Marvel movies."