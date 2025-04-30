Met Gala 2025: Date, theme, Shah Rukh Khan, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and more on guest list

Met Gala 2025, the ‘fashion’s biggest night out’ is around the corner. It is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Held on the first Monday of May, the event brings together celebrities, designers, and popular personalities across the globe who showcase extravagant and often avant-garde fashion aligned with its annual theme.

When is the Met Gala 2025? This year Met Gala will be held on 5th May 2025. In India, it will stream on May 6, Tuesday.

Theme of the Met Gala 2025 The theme of Met Gala 2025 is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ It is inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

This year's dress code will be 'Tailored for You', focusing on menswear and suiting, as per a report of Vogue.

Co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025 The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by a diverse pool of personalities, including American actor Colman Domingo, British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will join the event as honorary chair.

Nicole Kidman to Zendaya: Celebs to attend Met Gala 2025 This year several A-listers will be gracing the red carpet as always. As per a report by Deuxmoi, the 2025 edition will see Joey King, Miranda Kerr, and Chloë Sevigny. While Clairo is expected to bring an melodious touch to the event, Emma Chamberlain is reportedly on the guest list.

From Hollywood Nicole Kidman and Zoë Saldaña are expected to make a splash at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Monica Barbaro, Damson Idris, and Malcolm Washington are expected to attend.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Janicza Bravo, and model Ugbad Abdi are expected to put their fashion foot forward at the event.

On the other hand, pop star Sabrina Carpenter is rumoured to be dressed in Louis Vuitton. Natasha Lyonne will reportedly be attending as a guest of Vogue. Besides these, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Suki Waterhouse, Henry Golding, Jaden Smith, and Joe Burrow are likely to attend the event under Cartier’s banner.

Bollywood at Met Gala 2025 From India, there are strong rumours about Shah Rukh Khan to make his Met Gala debut. He will be reportedly dressed by Sabyasachi.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, is also expected to walk the Met Gala red carpet for the first time.