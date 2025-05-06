Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh dazzles in ‘Maharaja’ outfit, embraces royalty in Prabal Gurung's design | Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh walked the red carpet–decked stairs of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on May 5 in designer Prabal Gurung's custom made attire. The 41-year-old singer marked his debut at the grand fashion event in Maharaja ensemble that complemented the event's 'Tailored for You' dress code.

His outfit highlighted the regal Indian heritage while embracing the night’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” He was spotted wearing a white suit, paired with a white drape, and a white turban. Some royal jewellery complemented his look. He underscored his Indian heritage with a Punjab map on his cape.

The singer effortlessly embraced a fusion of tradition and modernity at the red carpet. The ivory tones of the custom sherwani exuded grace which featured intricate chikankari embroidery and pearl detailing - perfect for the red carpet. With this outfit, Diljit Dosanjh made a strong statement for Indian menswear on the global fashion stage. He brought together his signature charm with the Maharaja ensemble accessorised with layered uncut diamond necklaces and traditional mojaris.

Weaving elements of Indian heritage into a modern couture context, the singer confidently blended royalty with runway appeal. The inside visuals show Diljit Dosanjh posing with Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger, Tessa Thompson, Precious Lee, and Prabal Gurung before heading to the Met Gala2025.

Diljit Dosanjh's designer Prabal Gurung can be seen wearing an off-white coat with black trousers. This picture is of the time the singer was exiting the Carlyle Hotel for the grand event.

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh is one the few invited guests to dine inside Anna Wintour's exclusive soirée.