Met Gala 2025: How to watch, live streaming platforms and start time

Fashion’s biggest night — the Met Gala — returns on Monday (May 5), held annually on the first Monday of May. The high-profile fundraising event marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

What is this year’s theme? The 2025 Met Gala theme is “Tailored for You”, aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibit titled “Superfine.” The dress code challenges attendees to interpret the elegance of dandyism. The Met cited inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

Where is the event held? As in previous years, the event will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The steps of the Met will once again serve as the iconic red carpet backdrop for a parade of bespoke couture.

Who is attending? About 450 guests are expected this year, including a mix of rising stars, creatives, and figures from fashion, art, sports, and politics, according to Vogue.

What time does the red carpet start? Guest arrivals begin at 5:30 pm Monday, Eastern Time (ET), May 5 (3:00 am Tuesday, Indian Standard Time (IST), May 6) and continue until 8:00 pm Monday, Eastern Time (ET), May 5 (5:30 am Tuesday, Indian Standard Time (IST), May 6), with the red carpet officially starting at 6 p.m. ET, May 5 (3:30 am IST, May 6).

How to watch Met Gala 2025 live Fans can catch the Met Gala fashion live in several ways:

Vogue’s digital platforms, including its YouTube channel, will stream the red carpet starting at 6 p.m. ET. Hosts include Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim.

E! Network will air a 3.5-hour red carpet special beginning at 6 p.m. ET/PT, co-hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi, Maria Taylor, Elaine Welteroth, Yvonne Orji, and Christian Siriano.

