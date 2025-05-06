Met Gala 2025: Isha Ambani stuns in gem-laden outfit; Alia Bhatt reacts, netizens ask ‘Where's the necklace from’

She preferred dewy makeup and tied her hair in a long braid.

Garvit Bhirani
Published6 May 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Isha M. Ambani attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images via AFP)
Isha M. Ambani attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Mukesh Ambani's daughter and Reliance Limited Director Isha Ambani's presence at Met Gala 2025 was a sight to to behold as she walked the red carpet in designer Anamika Khanna's creation considering this year's “Tailored for you” theme. The spotlight was also on her diamond necklace she wore.

Met Gala 2025: Isha Ambani's clothing details

The tailored jacket with its crisp collar, combined with the finely embroidered waistcoat, achieved an ideal blend of vintage sophistication and contemporary style. Inspired by African textiles and global craftsmanship, Isha's outfit was a true tribute to artistry. The corset, adorned with intricate geometric patterns, offered a subtle yet powerful nod to the overarching theme.

She preferred dewy makeup and tied her hair in a long braid. The ensemble reportedly took 20,000 hours of intricate embroidery, adorned with pearls, semi-precious stones, and heirloom gems that infused the look with undeniable glamour. Many of these embellishments were sourced from the Ambani family’s private collection, lending a deeply personal and luxurious touch to the creation.

“We used a little bit of semi-precious stones, some traditional pearl work, and drew inspiration from Black dandy style—the small elements they incorporated, the reasons behind their choices," Vogue India quoted the designer as saying. In some photos, she was spotted in white hat.

 

Also Read | ‘I'm Shah Rukh’: ‘Nervous’ King Khan introduces himself at Met Gala | Watch

Netizens react

One of the users said, “She is class apart.” Another stated, “Absolutely slayed.” Others remarked, “The necklace??? where is that from? why is not mentioned", Uff the iconic Nawanagar necklace”, “confused, who's the art”, “Breathtakingly stunning”. An Instagram user commented, “Iconic for sure." Alia Bhatt commented, “Unreal.”

Also Read | Met Gala 2025: Pregnant Kiara Advani stuns in golden heart plate for baby

Isha Ambani's outfit at Met Gala 2024

In 2024, she turned to renowned designer Rahul Mishra to craft a floral sari gown for her. Isha's look “embraced sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul's past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth”.

First Published:6 May 2025, 07:15 AM IST

