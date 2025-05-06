Met Gala 2025 LIVE updates: Black style to shine, Bollywood to bring the glam

The iconic Met Gala returns this evening with a groundbreaking edition that celebrates Black fashion, culture, and creative excellence. Titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” this year’s gala is the first to focus exclusively on Black designers and Black dandyism, while also embracing menswear as its central theme for the first time in over two decades.

Black Dandyism in the spotlight The 2025 theme is inspired by Monica L. Miller’s influential book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Curated alongside the exhibit of the same name, the gala’s fashion directive emphasizes tailoring, individuality, and cultural pride.

Star-packed guest list from all walks of life The gala’s 450-person guest list spans industries — from athletes and actors to fintech and art. Confirmed attendees include Usher, Simone Biles, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee, Sha’Carri Richardson, Ayo Edebiri, and André 3000.

Bollywood joins the party Adding to the global glamour, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is poised to make his highly anticipated Met Gala debut. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee hinted at SRK’s appearance with cryptic Instagram posts reading “KING KHAN” and “KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER.”

Khan arrived in New York on Sunday, fueling speculation about a grand red carpet moment.

Also creating buzz is Diljit Dosanjh, who confirmed his attendance with a humorous Instagram post. “MET Gala tomorrow, tell me what to wear,” he joked in Punjabi, prompting fans to suggest traditional attire like kurta chaadra.

Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared that he is in NYC to support wife Kiara Advani, who is set to make her Met Gala debut as well.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2025 Vogue will livestream the red carpet starting at 6 p.m. ET across its website, YouTube, and digital platforms. Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim will host.

The Associated Press will stream celebrity departures from the Mark Hotel at 5 p.m. ET and the carpet on delay at 6:30 p.m. via YouTube and APNews.com.

E! Network will air live coverage at 6 p.m. ET on TV and stream via Peacock, E! Online, and YouTube.