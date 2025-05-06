Met Gala 2025: Pregnant Kiara Advani stuns in golden heart plate for baby, custom made Gaurav Gupta gown | See photos

Met Gala 2025: Actress Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, made heads turn by marking her Met Gala debut in an outfit designed by the famous Gaurav Gupta.

The 33-year-old actress turned out to be the showstopper of the grand fashion event, held on May 5 night, whose official theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Pregnant Kiara Advani arrived at the Met Gala in a black dress featuring featured a heart for mother and a heart for the baby joined by a chain.

Harmonizing with the dress code ‘Tailored for You,’ Kiara Advani sported a golden heart plate for baby with an overflowing trail as she flaunted her baby bump. Celebrating motherhood in style, she made a bold statement at the grand fashion event. Embracing the unique theme, she looked radiant in the black outfit. She became the fourth Bollywood actress to walk the iconic red carpet at the prestigious event.

Opening up about her unique look, Kiara Advani said, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created ‘Bravehearts’, a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year’s dress code ‘Tailored for You,’ Indian Express reported.

She further suggested that her look was inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley. “We reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it’s a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation,” she added.